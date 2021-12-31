Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

Chemung Financial stock opened at $45.89 on Monday. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $214.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.06.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.44 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chemung Financial by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chemung Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chemung Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chemung Financial by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

