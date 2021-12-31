Chilton Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $77,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 14.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 581,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period.

WHLR stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

