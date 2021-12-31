China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sinopec has made major progress in identifying attractive and economically viable hydrocarbon reserves. A huge scale of prospective reserves was discovered in a number of fields like the Tarim & Sichuan Basins. The company announced the exploitation of shale oil in the Shengli oilfield. Sinopec estimated the initial geological reserves of shale oil in the field at 458 million tons. The firm’s natural gas business has immense growth potential over the coming years. Strong fuel demand recovery and an improved oil pricing scenario are boosting its upstream unit. The firm is also capitalizing on the increasing refinery throughput. However, rising crude prices can eat into the company's refining margin. Moreover, increasing exploration expenses are hurting the bottom line. Declining diesel production is affecting its downstream unit.”

SNP opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.83. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $114.62 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNP. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 801.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

