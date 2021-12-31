Choate Investment Advisors Has $244,000 Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Match Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 418,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,494,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,175,000 after buying an additional 965,951 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,281,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $133.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 68.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.51 and a 1-year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.82.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

