Choate Investment Advisors Has $361,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

