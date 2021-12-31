Choate Investment Advisors Has $681,000 Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,958. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $669.24.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $643.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $640.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $569.26. The company has a market cap of $182.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $357.69 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

