Choate Investment Advisors Lowers Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Choate Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,625 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.45.

NYSE MCD opened at $268.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $200.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $269.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.24.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

