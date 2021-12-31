Choate Investment Advisors Sells 72 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,553 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cigna were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,382 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth $247,785,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,909,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $452,612,000 after purchasing an additional 815,054 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 854,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $202,541,000 after buying an additional 429,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Cigna by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 468,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,155,000 after buying an additional 351,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI stock opened at $230.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.69 and a 200-day moving average of $217.05.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.04.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.