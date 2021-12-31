Christopher B. Graves Sells 15,000 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $721,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $49.53 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $50.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average is $41.89.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PRA Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PRA Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PRA Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in PRA Group by 28.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

