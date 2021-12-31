Chromia Price Tops $0.79 (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Chromia has a total market cap of $447.09 million and $88.54 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001663 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Chromia has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

