Cidel Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 851,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,672 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up 2.3% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Nutrien worth $55,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.07.

Shares of NTR traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.56. 30,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,292. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.02. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

