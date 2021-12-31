Cidel Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,789 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Shopify makes up approximately 4.0% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $98,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Shopify by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100,211 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $20.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,412.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,035. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,005.14 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,486.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,479.15. The company has a market cap of $176.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,643.96.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

