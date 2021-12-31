Cidel Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 403,674 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 35,533 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.4% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $34,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 109.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.9% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 34.0% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,192,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.41 and a 200-day moving average of $87.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $103.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.18.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

