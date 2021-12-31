Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,417 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of SHV remained flat at $$110.42 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,580. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.46. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

