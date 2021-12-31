CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.25 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust which principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located primarily in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is operated by CIM Group, a vertically integrated, owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary which includes in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing and property management capabilities and its affiliates. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

CMCT stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95. CIM Commercial Trust has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $175.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.57.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. Research analysts predict that CIM Commercial Trust will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CIM Commercial Trust news, major shareholder Cim Capital, Llc purchased 180,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,521,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler acquired 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $156,236.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 217,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,610. Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 535,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 142.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 88.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

