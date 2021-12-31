Cincinnati Insurance Co. Sells 24,652 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,652 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 157,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 64,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $21.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.72.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

