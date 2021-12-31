Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives $104.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRUS. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $91.94 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.93.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,393 shares of company stock worth $4,766,630 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 678.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 135.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

