Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.11 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will announce sales of $17.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.51 billion. Citigroup posted sales of $16.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year sales of $71.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.81 billion to $71.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $71.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.44 billion to $74.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Shares of C opened at $60.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 176,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,463,000 after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in Citigroup by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 57,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its position in Citigroup by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

