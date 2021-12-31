Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,141,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,131,000 after purchasing an additional 458,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,566,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,906,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,073 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,776,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,918,000 after purchasing an additional 151,757 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,617,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,405,000 after purchasing an additional 427,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG opened at $47.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $51.54.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

