Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

Shares of Citizens & Northern stock opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.36. Citizens & Northern has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The firm has a market cap of $408.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.41.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 million. Analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

In other news, Director Susan E. Hartley bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $50,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,557 shares of company stock worth $65,627. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 143.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 37.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 434,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 112.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. 28.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

