City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.67

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.67 and last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

The stock has a market cap of $855.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.05.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. This is a boost from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 1.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 79.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 57.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 18.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

