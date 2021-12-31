Claritas Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.19. Claritas Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 17,496 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25.

About Claritas Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:KALTF)

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of next generation cannabinoid therapeutics. It also offers development programs for bon fracture healing; osteogenesis imperfecta; osteoporosis; and osteoporosis in Prader-Willi syndrome. The company was founded by Seth Yakatan on October 15, 2004 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Claritas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claritas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.