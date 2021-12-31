Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,350,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,264,000 after buying an additional 357,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after buying an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after acquiring an additional 66,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,027,000 after acquiring an additional 324,815 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $437.77 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $335.37 and a 12 month high of $440.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $427.46 and its 200 day moving average is $411.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

