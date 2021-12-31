Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,966.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,930,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $503,000.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $107.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.37. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $91.28 and a 1-year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

