Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Invests $37,000 in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,917,000 after acquiring an additional 909,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,951,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,665,000 after purchasing an additional 584,243 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,228,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,003,000 after purchasing an additional 139,622 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,710,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,389,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,371,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

VFH opened at $96.67 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $71.20 and a one year high of $101.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.08.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.