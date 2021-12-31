CLS (LON:CLI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $232.88

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 232.88 ($3.13) and traded as low as GBX 216.50 ($2.91). CLS shares last traded at GBX 216.50 ($2.91), with a volume of 126,696 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLI. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.70) target price on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.70) price objective on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.90) target price on shares of CLS in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 215.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 232.59. The company has a market cap of £890.17 million and a P/E ratio of 13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

In related news, insider Fredrik Widlund acquired 49,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £103,088.07 ($138,577.86). Insiders have purchased a total of 49,940 shares of company stock valued at $10,338,887 in the last quarter.

CLS Company Profile (LON:CLI)

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

