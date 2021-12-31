Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives $69.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.89.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 595,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,911,000 after acquiring an additional 193,471 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 13,413 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $55.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $63.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.67%.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

