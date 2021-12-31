Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Separately, Citigroup raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.50.

KOF opened at $54.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $59.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.244 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 28,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

