Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Receives $37.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCHGY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America cut Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Coca-Cola HBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

CCHGY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.89. 4,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,173. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $39.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

