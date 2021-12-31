Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.33.

CDE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth about $66,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth about $96,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDE opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -250.00 and a beta of 1.78. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.