Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) is Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 1,241.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares during the period. Coherent accounts for 4.0% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Coherent were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Coherent during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Coherent by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Coherent by 21.0% during the second quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 51,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherent by 0.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,899,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COHR traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $265.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,094. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.85 and a 52-week high of $270.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.25). Coherent had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $391.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COHR. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna cut shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coherent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.17.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

