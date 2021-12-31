CoinLoan Hits 24-Hour Volume of $356,094.00 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CURRENCY:CLT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $69.44 million and approximately $356,094.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinLoan coin can now be bought for $35.61 or 0.00076672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CoinLoan has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinLoan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00057817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,661.14 or 0.07882517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00074086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,418.24 or 0.99939606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00053033 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007958 BTC.

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io . The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinLoan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinLoan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.