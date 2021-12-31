Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Raised by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,684 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.9% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,386,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $230.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.40.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

