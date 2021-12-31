Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 468.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Amundi acquired a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,894,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Comerica by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after purchasing an additional 337,917 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Comerica by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 640,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,677,000 after purchasing an additional 304,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,739,000 after buying an additional 298,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Comerica by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,118,000 after buying an additional 237,136 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $50,168.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $217,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $87.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.20.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

