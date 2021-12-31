Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.58 Million Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 311,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,253,000 after purchasing an additional 21,571 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,681,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after buying an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,267,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock opened at $218.37 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $205.41 and a 52-week high of $264.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.72.

