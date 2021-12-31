Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,470 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $912,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

RKT opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 24.49 and a quick ratio of 24.49. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.02. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 70.94%. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

