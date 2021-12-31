Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 21,392 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,392 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 198.7% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of X opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.11. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $30.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.55.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.