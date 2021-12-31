Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 33,617 Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 340,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 33,617 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OIA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 14,875 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 469,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 105,159 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 157,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 16,485 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE OIA opened at $7.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $8.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.0305 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.