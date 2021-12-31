Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 658 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTXO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 53.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXO opened at $32.83 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

