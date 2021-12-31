Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Trading Down 0.5%

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $78.19 and last traded at $78.44. 3,775,489 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 4,412,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,081.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 486,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,367,000 after acquiring an additional 463,906 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 22.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 129,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at $206,000.

