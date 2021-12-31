Comparing Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) & Fang (NYSE:SFUN)

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) and Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Fang has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marin Software has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fang and Marin Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fang 0 0 0 0 N/A Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.1% of Fang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Marin Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fang and Marin Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fang $216.15 million 0.15 -$6.46 million ($2.66) -1.36 Marin Software $29.98 million 2.02 -$14.05 million ($0.95) -4.11

Fang has higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software. Marin Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fang, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fang and Marin Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fang N/A N/A N/A Marin Software -40.18% -44.45% -26.25%

Summary

Fang beats Marin Software on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fang Company Profile

Fang Holdings Ltd. engages in the operation of real estate Internet portal and home furnishing and improvement website in China. The company provides marketing, listing, e-commerce, and other value-added services and products for China’s real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. Its website supports and active online community and network of users seeking information on, and other value added services and products for real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors in China. The company was founded by Tianquan Vincent Mo on June 18, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software, Inc. is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels. The company was founded by Christopher A. Lien, Paul M. Butler, Joseph Chang and Wister Walcott in April 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

