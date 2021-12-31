Comparing PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) & CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX)

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) and CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PDF Solutions and CTGX Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDF Solutions 0 1 3 0 2.75 CTGX Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

PDF Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.34%.

Profitability

This table compares PDF Solutions and CTGX Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDF Solutions -46.30% -20.14% -16.48% CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PDF Solutions and CTGX Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDF Solutions $88.05 million 13.59 -$40.36 million ($1.30) -24.64 CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CTGX Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PDF Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

PDF Solutions has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTGX Mining has a beta of 16.64, meaning that its share price is 1,564% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.9% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of CTGX Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services. The company was founded by John Kachig Kibarian, Kimon W. Michaels, Thomas F. Cobourn, and Howard C. Read in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About CTGX Mining

CTGX Mining, Inc. is a development stage company which engages in the mining of minerals. It’s projects are in United States, Canada, Mexico, Columbia, Iraq, Egypt, India, Africa and Trinidad. The company was founded in September 1986 and is headquartered in Edmund, OK.

