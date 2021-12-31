Compass Capital Management Inc. Has $51.15 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 990,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up approximately 3.9% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Fastenal worth $51,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $2,716,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Fastenal by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,683,000 after buying an additional 792,416 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Fastenal by 6.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,341,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,779,000 after buying an additional 136,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of FAST stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.07. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $64.59.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.26%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.