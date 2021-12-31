Conning Inc. Lowers Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,221,000 after purchasing an additional 69,199 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 42,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,256,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TMO opened at $665.45 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $668.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $262.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $636.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $577.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.83%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

