Conning Inc. Trims Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Conning Inc. cut its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 12.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 23.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,394 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 33.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,286,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,474 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at $173,937,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,231,000 after acquiring an additional 658,562 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Oppenheimer cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $207.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a PE ratio of 68.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $208.69.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 194.06%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

