Conning Inc. Trims Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Conning Inc. cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $270.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.59 and a 200 day moving average of $264.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

