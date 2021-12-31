Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Shares Down 3.5%

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI)’s stock price dropped 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as 56.75 and last traded at 56.75. Approximately 199 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 251,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at 58.78.

CCSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average of 61.13.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

