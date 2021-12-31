Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES is a consumer finance company that specializes in purchasing, selling, and servicing contracts with purchases of vechicles who are sub prime borrowers and are unable to obtain credit from traditional sources. “

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Shares of CPSS opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 2.47. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 13.73, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.28.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.35. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $68.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 14,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $133,695.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 49.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.