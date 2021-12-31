Contrasting Citizens (CIZN) & The Competition

Citizens (NASDAQ: CIZN) is one of 320 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Citizens to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Citizens and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens Competitors 2156 8989 7277 510 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 9.99%. Given Citizens’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Citizens has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Citizens has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens’ rivals have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens 15.42% 7.14% 0.56% Citizens Competitors 28.83% 12.43% 1.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Citizens and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens $51.02 million $6.93 million 12.92 Citizens Competitors $1.21 billion $218.31 million 12.30

Citizens’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Citizens. Citizens is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.3% of Citizens shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Citizens shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Citizens pays out 67.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Citizens rivals beat Citizens on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Co. operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include the accepting demand deposits, savings and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services. The company was founded on February 16, 1982 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, MS.

