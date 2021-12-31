Contrasting Comerica (NYSE:CMA) and Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE)

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) and Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Comerica and Riverview Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comerica $3.09 billion 3.69 $474.00 million $8.14 10.69 Riverview Financial $54.82 million 2.64 -$21.21 million $1.34 11.54

Comerica has higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Financial. Comerica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Riverview Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Comerica and Riverview Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comerica 38.31% 15.22% 1.29% Riverview Financial 21.88% 12.48% 0.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Comerica and Riverview Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comerica 3 7 9 0 2.32 Riverview Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Comerica presently has a consensus price target of $88.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.13%. Given Comerica’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Comerica is more favorable than Riverview Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.7% of Comerica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Riverview Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Comerica shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Riverview Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Comerica has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riverview Financial has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Comerica beats Riverview Financial on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services. The Retail Bank segment includes small business banking and personal financial services, which consist of consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary services, private banking, retirement services, investment management and advisory services, investment banking and brokerage services. The Finance segment comprises corporation’s securities portfolio and asset and liability management activities. The Other category consists of income and expense impact of equity and cash, tax benefits, charges of an unusual or infrequent nature that are not reflective of the n

Riverview Financial Company Profile

Riverview Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services through its subsidiary, Riverview Bank, engages in the provision of loan, deposit, and a range of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The company services include personal, business and online banking. It also provides loans, which include residential mortgage, home equity, auto, personal and commercial loans. Riverview Financial was founded on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

